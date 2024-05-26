TCI Fund Management Ltd. Sells 346,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

TCI Fund Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,514,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 12.2% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned 5.96% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $4,393,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 100,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. 4,585,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

