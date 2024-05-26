TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 150,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

