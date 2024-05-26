TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kellanova by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

K stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 1,689,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,386. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

