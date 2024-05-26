TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,052 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,666.8% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 418,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 403,536 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 40,840,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,966,092. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

