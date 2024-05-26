TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 934,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

