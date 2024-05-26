TD Cowen Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.