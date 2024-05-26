TD Securities Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $57.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after buying an additional 4,271,009 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 113.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after buying an additional 4,062,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.