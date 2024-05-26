Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,792.90. 93,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,009.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,829.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

