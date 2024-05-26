Team Hewins LLC Buys New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.13. 107,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,251. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.72%.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

