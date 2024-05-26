Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 1,468 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.62. 574,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,242. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

