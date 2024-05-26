Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 5,854 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 2,632,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.