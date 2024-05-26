Team Hewins LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,547 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,488. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

