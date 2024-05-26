Team Hewins LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.66. 784,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,669. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

