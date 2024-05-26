Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Team has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insider Transactions at Team

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,423. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 60,435 shares of company stock worth $381,370 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

