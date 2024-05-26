Telsey Advisory Group Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $26.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.7 %

FL opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 105.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

