Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

