TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TIXT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TIXT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.