TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $2,758,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

