Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

