Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,523,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,584,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,189,992. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

