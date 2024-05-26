Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $93,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,637 shares of company stock worth $2,106,917. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.4 %

TXRH stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,580. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.