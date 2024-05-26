Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Hits $949.79 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $949.79 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000873 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000755 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,003,710,313 coins and its circulating supply is 983,144,554 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.