Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

Tharimmune Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of THAR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.