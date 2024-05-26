Tharisa (LON:THS) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tharisa Trading Up 0.9 %

THS opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £229.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.17. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.19).

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,904.76%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.