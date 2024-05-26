The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Get Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.