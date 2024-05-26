The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Clorox were worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

NYSE:CLX opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

