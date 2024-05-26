The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.3% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $89,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after buying an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

