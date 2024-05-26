The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,236,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 854,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. 1,298,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.