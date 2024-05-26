The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lifted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $91,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $203.91. 1,721,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,198. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.