The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $66,508,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. 5,625,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

