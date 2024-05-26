The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

The Weir Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

