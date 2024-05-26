THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,527,000 after buying an additional 81,840 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

THOR Industries stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,578. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

