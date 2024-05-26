Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.97).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.18) to GBX 800 ($10.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.03) to GBX 950 ($12.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 858 ($10.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,766.67, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 934.20 ($11.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 743.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 765.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

