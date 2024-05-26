Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 1,490,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,959. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

