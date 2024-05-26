Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. 1,675,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,382. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

