Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Reduced by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

