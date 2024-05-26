UBS Group Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NMIH stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $54,234.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,128 shares in the company, valued at $304,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,175. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

