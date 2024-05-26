Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.78. The stock had a trading volume of 969,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

