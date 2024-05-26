Unconventional Investor LLC Buys 377 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EWT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. 1,438,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,290. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

