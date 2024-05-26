Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 182.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 83,864 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,219,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 174,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.4% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

