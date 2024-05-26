Uniswap Price Tops $11.46 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.86 billion and $538.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $11.46 or 0.00016643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00121596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008621 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.22792229 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1028 active market(s) with $494,991,561.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

