Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

