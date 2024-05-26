US Bancorp DE Acquires 41,847 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.16% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

