US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,478 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Best Buy worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,846 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,778 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $675,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.