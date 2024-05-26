US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

GLW opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

