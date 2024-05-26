US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $233.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

