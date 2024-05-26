US Bancorp DE Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.82.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.