US Bancorp DE Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

