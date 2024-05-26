USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $132,063.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

