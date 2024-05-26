USDX [Kava] Hits 1-Day Volume of $284,174.18 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $91.69 million and $284,174.18 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,692.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.00703310 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00092384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

