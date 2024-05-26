V.F. Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.